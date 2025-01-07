The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the worst teams in the 2024-25 NBA season, thus far, and it's going to take quite a wild turn for them to shed that perception. However, having Zion Williamson back in action will be a step in the right direction for the Pelicans, who are on an upward trend of late, as they have swept the Washington Wizards in a recent home-and-away set against a fellow single-digit win team.

The question, though, for New Orleans for Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is not only whether they can sustain their form but also if Williamson will be able to see action after a lengthy absence.

Here's everything we know about Zion Williamson's injury and his playing status vs. the Timberwolves.

Zion Williamson injury status vs. Timberwolves

The former Duke Blue Devils star is listed as questionable with a left hamstring strain injury for the Pelicans' meeting with the Timberwolves at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The same lower-body issue has kept Williamson sidelined since early mid-November.

The last time Williamson saw action on the floor was on Nov. 6 during a 131-122 home loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He scored 29 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field with eight rebounds and four assists through 19 minutes of floor duty in that contest but has never been seen again in uniform since.

When healthy, Williamson can take over a game by himself, thanks to his incredible blend of athleticism, explosiveness and bulk. Now in his sixth season in the NBA, Williamson's health continues to be a big question mark for him. He's played in only 105 games since the 2022-23 campaign and in only six contests in this campaign. If Williamson returns tonight, he's likely to be on a minute restriction but that will still be a positive update for New Orleans, which doesn't have much to cheer for this season.

Apart from Williamson, Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray is also deemed questionable with a right elbow soreness for the Timberwolves game.

So, when it comes to the question of if Zion Williamson is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is probably.