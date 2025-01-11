To say the honeymoon period with Zion Williamson is over is a huge understatement. Still, consequences for certain actions have been hard to find with the New Orleans Pelicans and the two-time NBA All-Star over the past six injury-ravaged seasons. EVP David Griffin decided enough was enough on January 10 as the team suspended Williamson for one game. It's been a long time coming as far as some are concerned as several sources have spoken with ClutchPoints about the situation over the past few weeks.

No one could deny it is impossible to ignore the obvious. Williamson has missed too many games to have built up any goodwill and it's starting to cost him and the Pelicans both on and off the court. There is more negativity coming out of New Orleans over the past three months than in the past few years. Not since George Shinn was being blamed for the franchise's ills have fans been this sour on the season, organization, and the leading All-Star at the same time.

As one source told ClutchPoints in 2024, the “locker room is toxic” when it comes to certain subjects. Behaviors were being ignored or excused with little repercussions. Sure, stories of Williamson showing up early were circulated throughout the rehab process. However, the effort throughout the day was sometimes more smiles and unserious slam dunks than rigorous rehab and convincing sweat equity. Doing the requirements but not much more was not an attitude the front office needed seeping through the facilities any longer.

Most of the team just moved on as the season was all but lost before New Year's Day. The easy-going, fun-loving camaraderie is still easy to see as the largely homegrown core dances in anxiousness to take the court. The in-game problems come after the adrenaline wears off and the talent discrepancies take over. Suspending Williamson now is one way to try and shake out of the losing routines and up the standards a bit while the Pelicans are under little pressure to win.

Pelicans, Zion Williamson making bold choices

Zion Williamson being suspended is the first public instance of the 24-year-old paying a real price for being unavailable due to personal choices. Missing the set time for a flight was a choice, as was avoiding a game due to ‘doctor's orders' amid a hamstring strain. Suggesting that a doctor could keep Williamson out of the Smoothie King Center was not a very solid excuse for the absence.

Willie Green addressed Williamson's suspension before playing the 76ers. The embattled head coach all but confirmed ClutchPoints reporting that Williamson's disregard for some rules stems back to 2024.

“There were several occasions that led up to this and that's how we got to this decision,” Green admitted. “(Williamson) apologized for his mistake. He's taken accountability. Now we move forward.”

Something had to give eventually. Another source familiar with the locker room had to point out “what a mess this is all becoming” when discussing the Pelicans. A former New Orleans player laughed off the losing streak this season, saying the “script this year (is) just different. They just following what (Commissioner Adam Silver) need (sic) them to.” An “lol” followed that line.

The problems go deeper than just Williamson's tardiness. His lack of availability hinders everyone else. Another team source admitted the “(Birmingham Squadron) run our offense better than we do.”

It's hard to remain invested in a negative environment. That is why at least one stakeholder did not watch (Dejounte Murray’s) postgame rant in the days after a loss to the Toronto Raptors (119-93). That November 27 return was Murray’s first game back but most of the team “heard worse already” from the team's new point guard.

Unfortunately, the expected locker room leader has not been heard from much since joining the Pelicans. Murray was lost for most of the season after suffering a broken hand on Opening Night. Williamson expressed admiration and appreciation for Murray after a 104-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (January 7).

Three days later Williamson was suspended by the Pelicans for missing a flight, putting David Griffin and Willie Green in a difficult position. Williamson, Murray, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, Jordan Hawkins, and Jose Alvarado have missed at least 15 games this season. Half of the rotation was ruled out for a visit to face the Philadelphia 76ers, including a suspended Williamson.

The other half were left to deal with the mess left behind, including the season ticket holders flown to Philadelphia.

It will be hard for Williamson to win over many more fans at this rate. The Pelicans are being patient but every organization has a breaking point. An “all the way in or all the way out” David Giffin decided to go down swinging instead of standing idly by as Williamson wastes a golden opportunity. The franchise's culture needed an injection of accountability.

Zion Williamson's response will let the Smoothie King Center's loyal fans and the Pelicans front office know just how invested to be in a future together.