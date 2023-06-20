All of the Zion Williamson trade rumors seem to be a sign that the New Orleans Pelicans and their young star aren't quite on the same page. There has been tension between the Pelicans and Williamson over the superstar's rehabilitation process from the injuries that have dominated his NBA career, according to The Athletic. The Pelicans likely won't trade Williamson this offseason and are reportedly working toward fixing those issues.

The poor relationship between Zion Williamson's camp and Pelicans Vice President of Player Care and Performance Aaron Nelson was a main source of that tension, The Athletic reports. Williamson didn't want to work with Nelson while rehabbing his hamstring injury this past season, according to The Athletic.

Nelson isn't expected to lead the Pelicans’ training staff in the 2023-2024 NBA season, according to NOLA.com. New Orleans is seemingly making the move to smooth things over with Williamson.

Williamson had an issue with the minutes' restriction that was placed upon him when he returned from a torn meniscus during his rookie campaign.

The Pelicans aren't simply making moves that will appease the 22-year-old. New Orleans isn't bringing back assistant Teresa Weatherspoon to the coaching staff. Williamson is close with Weatherspoon, having called her a “big sister” with whom he shares a special bond. The decision only further increased speculation that the Pelicans were looking to trade the former No. 1 overall draft pick this summer.

There have been rumors that the Pelicans are trying to trade for one of the top three picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. Such a trade might force New Orleans to part with Williamson.