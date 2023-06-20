Rumors continue to swirl around the NBA surrounding the Portland Trailblazers' No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. With the NBA Draft quickly approaching this Thursday, an eye-opening update has arisen in regards to what the Pelicans would need in return for trading one of their two stars, reports Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

“Could that player end up being Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson? The Pelicans have yet to make formal offers to the Blazers for the No. 3 pick, sources told Yahoo Sports, despite New Orleans’ known interest in Henderson of G League Ignite. It remains to be seen if the Pelicans will actually be open to parting with Williamson, the No. 1 pick in 2019, and we may not learn New Orleans’ appetite for such a blockbuster until Portland is on the clock come Thursday evening — although all indications are that the Pelicans would require more than the third selection to part with either of New Orleans’ two All-Stars.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It sounds like a trade between the Blazers and Pelicans would end up being an absolutely massive blockbuster. Not only would the No. 3 pick and Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram be involved, but multiple high value picks and players as well.

Both the Pelicans and Blazers don't seem to be on the same page with their stars right now and a trade is very possible. While the Pelicans are shocked by recent off the court activity from Williamson, the Blazers haven't committed to building a contender around Damian Lillard that he has made clear is his wish. If the NBA rumors are true, don't be surprised if the Pelicans and Blazers pull the trigger and engage in a league-altering trade.