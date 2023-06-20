NBA trade rumors involving the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson continue to swirl as the 2023 NBA Draft approaches. However, it now seems unlikely that Williamson actually gets traded before the NBA Draft, reports The Athletic's William Guillory.

“Zion getting traded before Thursday’s draft is fairly unlikely, multiple league sources tell The Athletic. Each was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss potential trades.”

Although NBA rumors have suggested that both the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trailblazers could deal the No.2 or No. 3 picks in a trade for Zion Williamson, it doesn't sound like either organization is that keen on dealing their lottery pick as well.

“The Pelicans have yet to even include Williamson in any formal offers made to the teams holding top-3 picks, league sources tell The Athletic. There have been varying reports about how much interest Charlotte or Portland would even have in shipping off the No. 2 or No. 3 picks in a potential Williamson trade.”

All of this seems to indicate that actually seeing a Zion Williamson trade from the Pelicans is not going to happen before the NBA Draft. With the theatrics that the NBA sees regularly one can never say never, but giving up on Zion this early in his career could look too daunting for the Pelicans to pull the trigger.

Recent rumors have been reported that the Pelicans are not too pleased with Williamson's off the court activity, so he will have to address that if he stays with New Orleans. If the NBA rumors of him ultimately staying with the Pelicans are true, Zion Williamson would be wise to try and repair his relationship with the organization that drafted him.