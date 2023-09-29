The latest injury update for Jake Guentzel is a positive one. Jake Guentzel participated in practice with the Pittsburgh Penguins Friday, doing so for the first time since he had ankle surgery on Aug. 4. Guentzel is set to travel with the Penguins to Halifax, Nova Scotia ahead of their preseason game

“He's progressing. We're real encouraged with how far he's come,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said, via NHL.com. “I thought he looked really good. We'll see where he goes.”

Almost two months ago, the Penguins announced that Guentzel underwent successful surgery on his right ankle. Guentzel's timetable for a return included being re-evaluated in 12 weeks, meaning he would miss the start of the 2023-24 NHL season. The 28-year-old could be good to go after only a few games into the regular season.

Guentzel didn't participate in contact drills with Pittsburgh as he progresses toward doing more on the ice. The Penguins will have another practice Sunday before facing the Ottawa Senators in their fifth game of the 2023 preseason. Pittsburgh will only have two more exhibition games left on the schedule.

The Penguins will play meaningful hickey again when they host the Chicago Blackhawks in their regular-season opener on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

“He's been skating for a bit. Sounds like things are going well,” Crosby said of Guentzel. “Anytime you see a guy join the group, usually that's a good sign. Happy to see him back out there with us.”

Guentzel led the Penguins last season with 36 goals. In 78 games, he added 37 assists. His shooting percentage was also the best on the team.