With the New York Mets heavily connected to Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr., it would be prudent for the team to have fallback plans in case they are unable to land him. As the rumors around the Mets and Robert Jr. continue ahead of Thursday's deadline, the latest report details a couple of options if the pursuit for the outfielder is unsuccessful.

While Robert Jr. seems to be their top option, MLB insider Jon Heyman would list two Baltimore Orioles outfielders as being on Chicago's radar in Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano.

“Mets have been considering Luis Robert Jr. and Cedric Mullins as potential CF upgrades,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Ramon Laureano, who’s having a huge year and under control for 2026 with [a] club option, seems to be further down the Mets’ list. (Padres, Phillies, Giants, Reds more likely if he’s moved.)”

Mullins would also be mentioned by Buster Olney of ESPN as being an option for New York to get, even listing the team as being “the most aggressive club adding players.”

“The New York Mets' effort to get better,” Olney wrote. “The Arizona Diamondbacks are the epicenter of the teams looking to part with players, but between now and the deadline, the Mets might be the most aggressive club adding players, looking for a starter who could pitch Game 1, 2, or 3 of a postseason series. Relief pitching and an outfielder — perhaps Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles — is also among their needs.”

Mets labeled as “the frontrunner” for Luis Robert Jr.

While it would be interesting to see what the White Sox want from the Mets for Robert Jr., the expectation would be a high return, especially since the outfielder is currently on a hot stretch at the plate. Over the past 29 games, he has hit six home runs with 19 RBIs and an .853 OPS, leading to information from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com that New York has been labeled as “the front-runner.”

“Luis Robert Jr.’s recent renaissance at the plate has a number of contenders considering a move for the center fielder,” Feinsand wrote. “Though sources said Chicago’s asking price remains ‘very high.'”

“According to sources, the Mets have been one of the more aggressive teams in their pursuit of Robert, with one source taking it to another level by calling New York ‘the frontrunner,'” Feinsand continued. “The Padres and Phillies are among the other teams said to have interest in Robert.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen where Robert Jr. ends up by the end of the trade deadline on Thursday evening and if it will be the Mets who are currently 62-46, putting them first in the NL East. New York looks to avoid a series sweep against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.