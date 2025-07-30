The Los Angeles Clippers are not new to Chris Paul. The 12-time All-Star has joined a franchise he is already familiar with, having played alongside the likes of Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, and Chauncey Billups during his first stint with the team.

However, what’s more important that he is now once again working in the city his family lives in. After all, Paul has stayed away from LA for the past six seasons while his wife Jada, and children Chris Jr. and Camryn remained in the city.

“I’m going to support him until the wheels fall off. The past years have been hard. But the past two years have been harder than the previous three. He just hates being away from the kids, missing their games and not doing things in real time. This past [season] I traveled a lot more than in [seasons] prior,” Jada told Andscape.

She continued, claiming that she did not want Paul to regret his choice later, but did not feel for him to continue in San Antonio.

“I told him, ‘This contract [with the Spurs] is not going to change our lives. Be aware that you’re making a choice. You are choosing to do this,’” she said.

Jada further claimed that she may have taken CP for granted when they lived in LA together during his first stint with the Clippers.

“I didn’t realize it until he was gone. Like, ‘Oh shoot. I’d love to have him here,’ the emotional support, the physical support. Maybe [he will play longer]. Maybe. As long as his body holds up. I have to keep gluing him at the seams,” she said.

Paul, who comes back to LA still searching for his first-ever championship, has considerable talent by his side. The new-look Clippers boast of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal, John Collins, and Brook Lopez. That, and a happy Chris Paul now back with his family might actually be what lands them a first-ever championship.