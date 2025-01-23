The Pittsburgh Penguins have refuted reports of a fire sale in recent weeks. After trading Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals earlier in the season, it appeared as if the team would start tearing things down. However, Pittsburgh has turned things around in a major way. And at this time, the Penguins are contending for a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Penguins still have an outside chance of making the playoffs. Still, their midseason turnaround has put a pause on any major roster renovations at this time. However, this is not going to preclude them from making a trade, especially for a younger player. General manager Kyle Dubas recently explained his team's approach.

“As our actions have shown from last March on, we're trying to bring in younger NHL players, we're trying to bring in prospects, and we're trying to bring in draft picks, with the goal being to quickly develop those assets into people that can help the core group of the team here win one more time and then set the team up for the long-range future. That's the goal, and that's our ambition, and that's what we're going to continue to continue to do, and we're not going to stray from that,” the Penguins general manager said, via team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

There are certainly players on the trade market that fit what Pittsburgh is trying to do. In fact, they don't even need to look outside of the division for one such player. They could add a former first-round defenseman around the NHL Trade Deadline as his current team looks to shake things up amid a disappointing campaign.

The Penguins are a trade fit for Rangers' K'Andre Miller

The New York Rangers have fallen apart during the 2024-25 campaign. At one point, they looked like the Stanley Cup contenders everyone expected before the year began. Now, they are much closer to the first overall pick than they are the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Rangers have already traded Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks while also sending Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken through trade. Other potential trade candidates include Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Lindgren, and Chris Kreider. However, defenseman K'Andre Miller is an under-the-radar name to watch.

Miller has an incredible combination of rare athletic ability, size, and skating that could draw interest on the trade market. But the 25-year-old left-shot defenseman has regressed since a 43-point season in 2022-23. This season, he has nine points through 41 games.

How much of his regression is permanent and how much relates to the overall downtrodden vibes in New York is up for debate. However, Miller is a fantastic fit for the Penguins roster. He still has room to grow and is just entering his prime. Moreover, he could be a long-term replacement for Penguins trade candidate Marcus Pettersson, who is expected to move before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Miller could also form a fine tandem with Owen Pickering if things work out. Pittsburgh is high on Pickering, a former first-round pick in his own right. Neither defenseman projects as a top-pairing defenseman long-term. Still, they could prove to be very effective and anchor the left side of the blueline for years.

The trade cost could be significant given Miller's tools and potential. Moreover, he is a restricted free agent this summer and is due for a contract extension. In any event, K'Andre Miller is a good fit for Pittsburgh. And a move for him at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline could prove beneficial in the short and long-term.