The Pittsburgh Penguins may be in the mix for a potential playoff spot, but it's becoming increasingly clear that Kyle Dubas and the front office will be sellers at the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline. However, it's not expected to be a fire sale like many would believe.

Via insider Pierre LeBrun:

“There should be no confusion about the Penguins front office’s priorities ahead of the March 7 trade deadline. They are steadfast in seeking to acquire young NHL players, prospects and draft picks — in that order — to build their team back into a contender.Lots of work ahead on that front, to be sure,” LeBrun wrote.

“But the idea that there will be some massive fire sale ahead of March 7 also would be an exaggeration, if for no other reason than the fact the team doesn’t have that many notable pending UFAs.

Obviously, 2025 UFA defenseman Marcus Pettersson will be of interest. But beyond that, all of the recognizable or useful names on the roster have term past this season. That doesn’t mean they can’t be traded, but so-called “hockey trades” are more difficult to pull off in-season. Usually, there are more suitors and a more flexible marketplace in the summer.

Again, the Penguins’ game plan is clear, but whether they can get much done before March 7 remains to be seen. GM Kyle Dubas will do what he can, for sure, but it probably won’t be at the level some people expect. It certainly won’t be for lack of trying.”

There are a few players who could be moved. That includes Pettersson given that he will become an unrestricted free agent at the season's end. Drew O'Connor, Anthony Beauvillier, and Matt Grzelcyk could be gone as well.

The Penguins want to remain competitive by bringing in young, exciting players — not draft picks and prospects. This is a retool, not a rebuild. After all, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin aren't going to be around forever.

Pittsburgh currently has a 20-21-8 record, putting them second-last in the Metropolitan Division.