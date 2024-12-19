The New York Rangers controversially benched Kaapo Kakko for their recent game against the St. Louis Blues. It caught some fans by surprise and head coach Peter Laviolette's explanation didn't exactly help matters. Tensions rose following that game when Kakko and Laviolette addressed the situation publicly. Now, Kakko is off to the Seattle Kraken.

The Rangers traded Kakko to the Kraken on Wednesday night, the teams announced. In return, New York received defenseman Will Borgen, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2025 sixth-round pick. The Rangers' press release following the transaction does not mention any conditions on these draft picks.

Kaako is certainly no stranger to trade rumors surrounding him. But now a move has officially been made. As the dust settles on this move, here are our grades for the Rangers and Kraken as it pertains to the Kaapo Kakko trade.

Rangers trade Kaapo Kakko

The Rangers have long discussed a possible Kaapo Kakko trade. They selected him second overall in the 2019 NHL Draft and hoped he would become the next face of hockey on Broadway. However, it did not work out. And now they move on.

The return on this trade is not all that bad, either. Will Borgen is a solid, physical defenseman who is coming off a career-best offensive season in 2023-24. However, he has struggled offensively this year, causing a decrease in ice time. He is signed through the 2024-25 campaign at a $2.7 million cap hit, according to CapWages.

Borgen gives the Rangers more NHL-caliber defensive depth. This allows New York some flexibility in managing their back end. For instance, they could send young defenseman Victor Mancini down to the AHL. Mancini, 22, could benefit from playing a larger role on a regular basis.

New York also receives two draft picks for the 2025 NHL Draft in this deal. This gives them seven picks for the draft in June, according to the team's press release. The draft picks give them some extra value in this deal. And they could be used in other trades down the line.

Whether the Rangers stop with this deal or not remains to be seen. In any event, New York gets some useful assets and a player who brings quality depth to the lineup. It's a solid move, even if it doesn't appear to move the needle on the surface.

Kraken trade for Kaapo Kakko

The Kraken are not playing their best hockey, either. Seattle hasn't been as bad as the Rangers, to be fair. But they have lost four of their last six games and they are not exactly afraid to take a swing when the opportunity knocks. The Kraken traded for Daniel Sprong earlier this season, and now they take a flier on Kaapo Kakko.

Seattle is making a bit of a safer bet with Kakko than they did with Sprong. Sprong has only played seven games for Seattle while scoring just one goal. Meanwhile, Kakko has played 30 games this year, scoring four goals and 13 points for the Rangers.

These certainly aren't eye-popping numbers for the now-former Blueshirts draft pick. However, it does represent a return to his former career-best pace. Kakko scored 18 goals and 40 points during the 2022-23 season. He is currently on pace for 11 goals and 38 points on the 2024-25 campaign.

There is reason to suggest Kakko could kick into another gear, as well. At the time of this trade with the Kraken, Kakko had the second-highest Goals For Percentage at all strengths among Rangers skaters, according to Evolving Hockey. He also had the third-highest Goals For Per 60 Minutes at 5v5.

The Kraken move on from Borgen ahead of his pending free agency in July. In return, Seattle receives a young forward who has flashed as an impact player before. Let's see if he can put it together in Seattle.

Grades and final thoughts

The Kraken and Rangers receive a similar grade for their part in the Kaapo Kakko trade. Overall, this deal does not move the needle for either side. However, the Rangers and Kraken receive players who could give them the spark they need. Seattle is getting a player with more upside, though, so they receive a slightly higher grade.

New York Rangers grade: B-

Seattle Kraken grade: B