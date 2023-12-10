The Pittsburgh Penguins are giving a shot to a former first round NHL draft pick who has come and gone from the league in recent years.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are giving a former first-round pick another shot as the team tries to put together some wins. The Penguins are signing Jesse Puljujarvi to a free agent tryout, per Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Puljujarvi is a forward who has played on the right wing for a good amount of his career. He played for the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes briefly since he was drafted in 2016, but has come and gone from the National Hockey League in recent years due to injuries and other issues. The forward has 114 points in 334 career NHL games. He has 51 goals in his career. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, taken by the Oilers.

The Penguins are looking for offense this season as the team has reached a skid. Puljujarvi will have to earn a spot on the team, as the tryout doesn't guarantee him a place on the squad. The Penguins are on a four-game losing streak, and have scored only one goal each in their last three games. If the forward can show some prowess on offense, the team may look to give him a spot in their rotation. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has said on record that the team is trying to find anything to get back in the win column.

The Penguins next get a chance to win on Tuesday, when they play the Arizona Coyotes. Puljujarvi will most likely not be on the ice for that game, as a free agent tryout doesn't guarantee a player can play. It does allow the forward to practice, however, and show what he can do.

The Penguins and Coyotes face off at 7:00 Eastern Tuesday.