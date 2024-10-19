The Pittsburgh Penguins witnessed history on Wednesday night. However, the momentum from the Penguins' comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres did not carry over to Friday night. The Penguins lost to the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 4-1. And veteran forward Lars Eller had something to say after the game.

Eller spoke about the team's emotional investment in games. The veteran forward said his team should be emotionally checked in night in and night out. However, he admitted that this investment did not make itself evident on Friday night against the Hurricanes.

“I don’t have a good explanation. We should have plenty of energy and will to play in front of our fans this early in the season in a divisional game,” Eller said, via the Penguins' official website. “We just got to look inward; everybody has got to look inward and bring a little bit more. Everybody can be a leader and drag us into a game, whether it’s a goal, a hit, or something. We need to find a way to drag ourselves into the game when we’re not emotionally there. We should be emotionally there, but I don’t think we were today.”

Penguins expect more of themselves after Hurricanes loss

Lars Eller chipped in with an assist on Friday night to help the Penguins open the scoring. However, Pittsburgh soon fell flat against Carolina. In fact, the Penguins held the lead for a little more than a minute before they lost it. Jackson Blake ripped home a shot from in close to bring the Hurricanes level.

In the second period, the Hurricanes pulled away. Martin Necas scored his first goal of the season on the power play around six and a half minutes in. Later on, defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere found the back of the net with a power play marker of his own. Jack Roslovic scored his first goal as a Hurricanes player in the third period to put the final touch on the Penguins' latest loss.

“I think we are where we’re at. I think we probably played three decent games. We probably played three games that don't live up to our expectations. Let's just say it that way. So, for me, we have to have higher expectations of ourselves,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after the loss, via the team's official website.

Pittsburgh knows they can do better. And they will look to get back on track relatively soon. Lars Eller and the Penguins continue begin a three-game road trip on Sunday when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.