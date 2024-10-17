Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has achieved nearly everything possible in his remarkable NHL career and is a guaranteed first-ballot Hall of Famer whenever he retires.

On Wednesday night, he added another milestone to his already illustrious career. With an assist on Bryan Rust's first-period goal against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, Crosby reached the 1,600 career point mark.

Expand Tweet

Crosby becomes the first NHL player to reach this historic milestone since Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr did so in October of 2011, and he now joins an elite group as the 10th player in NHL history to achieve 1,600 career points. Knowing the milestone was approaching, he indicated that he felt honored to be on the cusp of history, via NHL.com.

“I think it's just an honor to be part of that group,” Crosby said earlier about joining the 1,600-point club. “To be honest, I don't think about it a whole lot. Hopefully there's a lot of time to reflect after the fact. But it's just a huge honor to be in that group of guys.”

Crosy's name is now included with Wayne Gretzky (2,857 points), Jagr (1,921 points), Mark Messier (1,887 points), Gordie Howe (1,850 points), Ron Francis (1,798 points), Marcel Dionne (1,771 points), Steve Yzerman (1,755 points), Mario Lemieux (1,723 points) and Joe Sakic (1,641 points).

Additionally, Crosby is just eight goals away from reaching 600.

Sidney Crosby recently agreed to a two-year extension with the Penguins

Having played his entire career with the Penguins, the franchise that made him the first overall selection in the 2005 NHL Draft that was nicknamed the “Crosby sweepstakes”, Crosby agreed to a two-year extension prior to the start of the current season.

And in a nod to his jersey No. 87, Crosby's AAV is once again $8.7 million, a considerable discount compared to what he could have made on the open market.

In 1,276 career games, Crosby has scored 592 goals with 1,008 assists; he's also added 71 goals and 130 assists in 180 career postseason games, which include a trio of Stanley Cup wins (2009, 2016, 2017).