The Pittsburgh Penguins have been busy on NHL Trade Deadline day. After already acquiring Nick Bonino, the team added another veteran on Friday, trading for defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Anaheim Ducks, according to TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The return going back to Anaheim is a third-round pick and forward Brock McGinn.

The former No. 14 overall pick by the Florida Panthers in the 2009 NHL Draft, Kulikov has played for a handful of teams over the past few years, and adds veteran stability to a Penguins team pushing for a playoff spot in 2023.

Kulikov played 17:25 minutes against the Chicago Blackhawks in his last game with the Anaheim Ducks before being held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons. He has three goals and 15 points in 61 games this season.

The 32-year-old is also a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $2.25 million for the rest of the year.

The Ducks are well into a rebuild, and sit just one point above the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets for last place in the National Hockey League. They are well in play for the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, and have a few key trade pieces in play with just hours before the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Anaheim Ducks haven’t made the postseason since 2018, and likely are still a few years away from contention.

John Klingberg has also been held out of the lineup and is expected to be traded before end of day Friday.

Dmitry Kulikov still has some game left, and should help the Penguins blueline as they continue to push for a wild-card spot down the stretch.