The Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers have swapped toughness and physicality just hours before the NHL Trade Deadline. The Kings traded Brendan Lemieux to the Flyers for Zach MacEwen on Friday, according to Elite Prospects.

The Flyers also acquired a fifth-round pick in the deal.

“Lemieux will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and has struggled to find his game with the Kings this season. In 27 games he had zero goals and three assists,” wrote Sean Shapiro of Elite Prospects on Friday.

“MacEwen is a pending restricted free agent with a $971,250 qualifying offer. He has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 46 games this season with the Flyers.”

It’s a controllable asset for the Kings, who shave some cap space and add MacEwen for their playoff chase. The Flyers are basically buying a draft pick and also taking an expiring contract in Lemieux.

The 26-year-old MacEwen was activated off injured reserve on Friday after fracturing his jaw and missing time for Philadelphia.

The Flyers are well out of a playoff spot and will take the fifth-round draft pick and run as they are close to the bottom of the standings and the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.

The Kings have been busy ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, already trading away franchise goaltender Jonathan Quick in return for expected new starting goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Los Angeles is shaping up to be a playoff team come April, and Zach MacEwen adds both toughness and physicality for the franchise.