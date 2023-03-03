The Pittsburgh Penguins won two Stanley Cups with Nick Bonino on the team, and as they make a push for the playoffs this season, they’ve brought the versatile veteran back into the fold ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Penguins acquired Bonino from the San Jose Sharks late on Thursday night, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The Washington Capitals won the President’s Trophy as the league’s best regular season team in both 2016 and 2017, and the Pens beat them in the second round of the playoffs in both years as they won back-to-back titles.

Bonino scored the overtime series-winning goal against the Capitals in Game 6 in 2016. The 34-year-old has compiled 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points over 59 games with the rebuilding Sharks this season.

Bonino is in the final year of a $2.05 million contract and should slot in on the Penguins third line as they battle for a postseason spot in the NHL’s ultra-competitive Eastern Conference.

He is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season. He leads San Jose in both short-handed ice time and blocked shots, and should be an important part of the Penguins’ bottom six down the stretch.

In 820 career NHL games, Bonino has amassed 158 goals and 195 assists for 353 career regular season points.

Nick Bonino has played for the Sharks, Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks.

The return headed back to San Jose is unknown as of yet, but will likely be a late-round pick as the Sharks continue to rebuild after trading Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils earlier this week ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.