It's been an active night in the NHL Trade Market, with former No. 2 overall pick Kaapo Kakko getting dealt from the New York Rangers to the Seattle Kraken. And now, there's a second trade in as many hours.

The Penguins have re-acquired defenseman P.O. Joseph from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations; it's his second tenure with the team.

He's played in 23 games this season with the Blues, registering two assists. In 170 career NHL games, he's scored eight goals with 31 assists.

The Penguins are next in action on Thursday against the Nashville Predators from Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville.

P.O. Joseph returns to the Penguins for the second time

A native of Quebec, Joseph was originally taken with the 23rd overall selection in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes after gaining extensive experience in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Charlottetown Islanders.

But before ever getting the chance to make his NHL debut with Arizona, he was traded to the Penguins in the deal that sent Phil Kessel back to the desert.

After making his NHL debut for the Penguins in January of 2021, he earned high praise from Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, via The Pittsburgh Tribune Review.

“P.O.'s a good player,” Sullivan said. “Hes stronger. He's faster. He's a good two-way defenseman. He has good offensive instincts. He has the ability to join the rush, can make an outlet pass and sees the ice well. And because of his mobility and his reach, I think he has the ability to be a good defender.

We know he can play at this level, and he deserves a lot of credit for how far his game has come.”

His time with the Penguins appeared to come to a close as he wasn't given a qualifying contract offer, instead choosing to sign with the St. Louis Blues for one year and $950,000.

However, he's right back to where he's gotten the bulk of his NHL experience.