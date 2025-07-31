The Cincinnati Reds have already made serious waves at this year’s trade deadline. From grabbing steady starter Zack Littell to pulling off an intra-division stunner for elite defender Ke’Bryan Hayes, the front office has been aggressive. But if President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall wants to go all-in and make this Reds team a true playoff threat, there’s one last move that could bring it all together: a trade for Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan.

Yes, Hayes will immediately transform Cincinnati’s infield defense. Littell brings stability to the rotation. But the lineup still lacks a spark at the top — and Steven Kwan is exactly that. A table-setter with elite contact skills, phenomenal plate discipline, and Gold Glove defense, Kwan isn’t a flashy slugger, but he might be the most valuable position player left on the market. If the Reds want to win in October, he’s the final piece of the puzzle.

Cincinnati’s offense has been inconsistent all year. Despite a young core with upside — Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand among them — the Reds are streaky and strikeout-prone. Kwan offers the opposite profile: a calm, reliable presence at the top of the order who rarely whiffs and constantly pressures defenses.

Why Kwan fits the Reds perfectly

Kwan is slashing .286/.351/.410 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases this season, and perhaps most impressively, he’s walked more times (93) than he’s struck out (89) since the start of 2024. That’s not just rare in today’s game — it’s elite. In fact, only four players with 300+ plate appearances this season can say the same.

His career numbers — .285 average, .358 OBP, and back-to-back Gold Gloves — scream consistency. He’s the kind of player who makes everyone else in the lineup better. You can’t shift against him. You can’t blow him away. And when you put him in left field at Great American Ball Park, a stadium far more hitter-friendly than Cleveland’s Progressive Field, there’s room for even more offensive upside.

Defensively, Kwan is arguably the best left fielder in the game. Defensive Runs Saved has him at +13 this year, and he’s won a Gold Glove in each of his first three seasons. Add that to Hayes’ defensive wizardry at third, and suddenly the Reds' run prevention transforms overnight. With Kwan and Hayes flanking Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, and Zack Littell on the mound, run prevention could become a strength — not a liability.

Is Kwan the right fit for the Reds?

Kwan slots right into left field, where the Reds have gotten inconsistent production all year. Will Benson has struggled with strikeouts. Jake Fraley has been hurt and limited. TJ Friedl has moved around the outfield, but isn’t a lock in left. Adding Kwan solidifies the outfield picture and gives manager Terry Francona — ironically, Kwan’s old manager — a weapon he knows how to use.

It’s also worth noting the Reds now have a surplus of controllable bullpen arms and infield depth. With Hayes locked in at third and Noelvi Marte likely shifting to the outfield, the Reds can package one of their young infielders in a deal for Kwan without gutting the system.

This Reds team has already improved dramatically in the last 48 hours. Littell stabilizes the rotation. Hayes elevates the defense. But Kwan brings everything together — a disciplined bat, elite defense, and playoff-tested mentality.

Why now is the time

The Guardians have already tipped their hand. They traded Shane Bieber to the Blue Jays earlier on Thursday, a clear sign they’re open for business. Per multiple reports, they are “trying to move” both Kwan and Bieber, and with Bieber already gone, the focus shifts fully to Kwan. Make no mistake: the price tag is steep. Kwan is under team control through 2027 and making just $4.175 million this season. But that’s exactly why he’s worth it.

The Reds have the prospect capital to get this done. Whether that’s including a top-100 name like Carlos Jorge, a high-upside arm like Rhett Lowder, or a near-MLB-ready bat like Edwin Arroyo, they can afford to meet Cleveland’s demands. The key is understanding Kwan isn’t just a rental — he’s a foundational piece for three more playoff pushes.

Cincinnati has already proven they’re willing to trade from depth. Sammy Stafura, a top-10 shortstop prospect, was moved in the Hayes deal. Adam Serwinowski, one of their more electric young arms, was sent out in the Littell swap. If the Reds want to make a serious run, they have to keep going — and Kwan should be the endpoint.

It won’t be cheap. But if the Reds are serious about taking advantage of this wide-open National League and making real October noise, Steven Kwan is the final, necessary move. Pull the trigger, Cincinnati. You’ve come this far. Don’t stop now.