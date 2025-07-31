Teams around the NFL are currently taking part in training camp for the upcoming 2025 season. It's also the time of year when some NFL players are making decisions pertaining to their future, including retirement announcements.

On Thursday, it was reported that one of the NFL's premier running backs from the 2010s would be calling it a career.

“Veteran RB Latavius Murray is retiring from the NFL,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Former 6th-round pick finished his career with over 8,000 yards and 61 TDs — and was highly respected by coaches and players, as you can tell in this video:”

https://x.com/Schultz_Report/status/1950961926902567296

As Schultz mentioned in his report, Murray was drafted in the 6th round of the 2013 draft by the then Oakland Raiders after playing his college football at UCF, and didn't waste much time establishing himself at the NFL level.

He was ultimately named a Pro Bowler for his performance during the 2015 season with the Raiders.

Murray would go on to have stints with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints (on two separate occasions), Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills.

Murray played a sizable role with the Bills during their 2023-24 season, appearing in 16 games as the backup running back behind James Cook that season and performing relatively well for a running back well over the age of 30.

He finished that season with 79 carries for 300 yards as well as four rushing touchdowns in addition to 17 receptions for 119 receiving yards.

Murray most recently appeared in the Bills' 2023-24 AFC Championship game loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl that year.

It was certainly quite a career for Murray, rising from a relatively low-graded draft prospect to have one of the longest running back careers in recent memory.

It remains to be seen if he has any football-related plans in his retirement.