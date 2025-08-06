The PGA Tour 2K25 Season 3 Release Date arrives this week, bringing new content for fans to jump into. Overall, this season is themed around the FedExCup Playoff Champions. It features special quest and Ranked Tour Events with new rewards and unlockables for players to earn. Without further ado, let's take a look at the PGA Tour 2K25 Season 3 Release Date.

PGA Tour 2K25 Season 3 Release Date – August 6th, 2025

Season 3 is Coming this Wednesday the Season of the Magician 🪄 #PGATOUR2K25 pic.twitter.com/K0na1j2H7f — #PGATOUR2K25 (@PGATOUR2K) August 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The PGA Tour 2K25 Season 3 Release Date is Wednesday, August 6th, 2025.

Overall, Season 3 adds new themed quests and ranked tours events to coincide with the FedExCup Playoffs. You can check out the PGA Tour Superstore when Season 3 launches to fin new apparel and equipment. It'll be worthy to pick some of these items up, as the developers plan to release new Wear & Earn Events.

For those who don't know, these wear & earn events increase how much VC and boosts you earn by wearing specific apparel. You may need to wear Adidas, Jordan, Hugo Boss, Callaway, or many others. Therefore, keep your eyes peeled for new events to maximize your gains.

Additionally, the developers plan to release more “Back to school” themed items, which you'l see in Ranked Tours and as Ranked Matchmaking rewards.

Season 3's featured Archetype is the Magician. This Archetype focuses on recovery, helping players get their groove back. Create a MyPLAYER using this Archetype to complete seasonal quests and earn rewards. Once you reach an 85 OVR with your Magician, you earn the amazing “Recovery” shot type.

Furthermore, Challenges Mode will offer new themed maps throughout the season, continuing to test player's skills.

Meanwhile, Equipment progression is receiving a new max tier in Season 3. Clubs can now be upgrade to Diamond Tier, which will allow you to perform even better on the greens.

Lastly, keep an eye out for new Locker Codes, every Tuesday. Therefore, keep checking the PGA Tour 2K25 social channels to find out what the new code is. Keep in mind that every code released during this period will expire every 24 hours.

And of course, expect a new Clubhouse Pass in PGA Tour 2K25 Season 3. Free rewards include a Hugo Boss Zip up, a Magician's Top Hat, and more. Furthermore, you can also the new Lob Shot. This free shot type is available to anyone who reaches Tier 25 of the Season 3 Pass. Clubhouse Premium Members can unlock more cosmetics and other items as well.

Overall, that includes everything to know about the PGA Tour 2K25 Season 3 Release Date. We look forward to seeing what new events release this season.

