Sidney Crosby had some fond memories of the late Adam Johnson's short stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins legend shared his thoughts on Adam Johnson on Monday, per NHL.com's Wes Crosby.

“It's something that we've all been thinking about since finding out. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. He's just a great guy, great teammate. An awesome attitude when he was here,” Sidney Crosby said.

“Was just generally happy to be playin in the NHl. So it's heartbreaking that that's happened,” Crosby added.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan also had some nice words to say about Adam Johnson.

“I don't know if I have words to explain the whole circumstance. It's just an incredible tragedy. He's a terrific kid. It was a privilege to be his coach,” Mike Sullivan said.

“He was a great kid. He was a good player. Boy, could he really skate,” Sullivan quipped.

Adam Johnson was an undrafted free agent who signed an entry level contract with the Penguins on July 6, 2017. He recorded 31 points (11 goals and 20 assists) for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins that year.

Johnson suited up in a combined 13 games for the Penguins in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 NHL seasons. He scored his only NHL goal against Devan Dubnyk in the Penguins' 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on October 2, 2019.

Adam Johnson played ice hockey in Sweden, Canada, and Europe following his short NHL stint. Johnson was playing for the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers in the UK when he suffered a freak skate blade injury to his neck on Saturday.

Team physicians rushed him to a nearby hospital but he died tragically at just 29 years old. The EIHL made neck guards mandatory following Adam Johnson's tragic death.