An intriguing inter-league matchup is scheduled to take place this evening as the defending champion Colorado Avalanche take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Avalanche-Penguins prediction and pick will be revealed.

Fresh off of a lengthy amount of rest for both squads after the All-Star Break took place, Colorado will come into this one after beating the Blues 4-2 the last time they were out on the ice as the Avalanche are eager to make another championship run down the stretch. As it stands, Colorado boasts a 27-18-3 record which puts them in fourth place in the Central Division Standings.

As for the Penguins, Pittsburgh also benefitted greatly with the time off after they limped their way to the break after losing three of their past four games overall and displaying some shaky goaltending at that. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh is right in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt with a 24-16-9 record and will look to catch fire during the second half of the season.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Penguins Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+210)

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-265)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Penguins

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

Simply put, it appeared that the Avs had finally found their groove leading up to the All-Star festivities as last year’s Stanley Cup champs went streaking with seven wins in their previous eight games altogether. Not only was Colorado in the midst of a losing funk that made everyone around the league begin to question whether or not the Avalanche’s championship hangover was too mighty to overcome, but injuries have plagued this team all year long. Fortunately, some familiar faces have finally returned to their lineup after being sidelined for a considerable amount of time as Colorado is back in its element.

In order for Colorado to find a way to cover the spread in this one, they will need to give a repeated solid effort when it comes to their offensive prowess. Not to mention, Pittsburgh may be without their number-one goaltender in Tristan Jarry as he continues to be listed as day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury. Alas, this serves as the perfect opportunity for the Avalanche to inflict their damage with their speed out on the ice which could eventually lead to an abundance of scores. While Colorado is only 23-5 against the spread thus far this season, don’t be surprised if the Avs showcase their phenomenal passing abilities to stymie Pittsburgh in front of their home fans.

Most importantly, be on the lookout for the Avs to give it their best shot on the extra-man advantage. So far, Pittsburgh excels at killing off penalties this season, but the Avalanche are one of the more electric power-play clubs that the league has to offer, so the outcome could ultimately be decided on which side takes control of this department.

Why The Penguins Could Cover The Spread

At first glance, the Penguins haven’t been anything special when it comes to covering the spread, but the most efficient part of their game happens to fall under the category of the amount of shots on goal they can put on net in the blink of an eye. Alas, this will have to be the plan of attack against an Avalanche squad that is only getting healthier and healthier with each passing game. With that being said, having control of the puck in the Colorado opposing zone and making sure they don’t commit lazy giveaways going the other way will prove to be crucial.

Of course, if there is one man that is going to be a difference-maker in this one, then look no further than Sidney Crosby. Although “Syd the Kid” is no longer as youthful as the once was, the 35-year-old still leads the club in goals, assists, and total points scored this season.

Like previously mentioned, the Penguins will also need a fabulous performance from whoever is going to be in net come opening face-off. With Jarry looking doubtful to suit up for play this evening, it will most likely be up to goalie Casey DeSmith to get the job done. When it is all said and done, the difference of covering the spread and not maybe solely falling on the shoulders of the 31-year-old net-minder. In 21 starts on the campaign, DeSmith is 7-10-4 with a .901 save percentage and a 3.35 goals-against mark.

Final Avalanche-Penguins Prediction & Pick

Although this should be an epic clash between a pair of playoff-contending squads, put your faith in an Avalanche squad that has been trending in the right direction as of late and also has been a better crew when it comes to covering the spread this season.

Final Avalanche-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+210)