Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby once again bolstered his already stout Hockey Hall of Fame resume.

Crosby led the way in the Penguins’ 5-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Crosby chipped in with two goals and one assist in the contest. His second goal of the game provided Pittsburgh with a commanding 4-1 lead in the third period, and the eight-time All-Star made a bit of history with the late score.

Crosby became the 15th player in NHL history to record at least 1,500 points. He has tallied an astounding 550 goals and 950 assists in his ongoing run with the Penguins.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion also became the sixth-fastest player to reach 1,500 points, doing so in the 1,188th regular season game of his NHL career.

THE 15TH PLAYER IN NHL HISTORY TO RECORD 1,500 POINTS! With three points today, Sidney Crosby becomes the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to 1,500 points. pic.twitter.com/jostCKXdFl — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 8, 2023

After the Penguins’ road win over Detroit, Crosby took some time to touch on this historic accomplishment.

“It’s a nice number — obviously, the most important thing is the next game with our situation here,” Crosby said. “The urgency and the desperation, so that’s what I’m thinking about more than numbers, but it’s a nice number.

“A lot of guys are a big part of that, a couple of them a long time. I think that’s just a product of some guys that I’ve played with over the years.”

As Crosby touched on, the Penguins are in need of pivotal wins at this late stage in the campaign. Pittsburgh currently holds a mere one-point lead over both the Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders for the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Crosby and the Penguins will now look ahead to a home matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks coming up on Tuesday.