The first ever 12-team College Football Playoff is almost here. The regular season is done, conference champions have been crowned and the field is set. This is a major change in college football that fans have been excited for, and on December 20th, the playoff will get underway. Things will start with first round games being on the campus of the higher-seeded teams. This is the first time that playoff games will be played on campus, and one of them will be at Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football team will be playing host to SMU.

Both Penn State and SMU played in their conference championship games last weekend, and both of them lost in heartbreaking fashion. The Mustangs lost on a last second 56-yard field goal, and Penn State threw an interception on their final drive of the game as they looked to send things into overtime.

Before we talk more about the Penn State football team and this matchup, let's take a deeper look at both of these team's seasons.

SMU had a very successful first year in the ACC

The SMU football team didn't win the ACC in year one, but they came very close. The Mustangs cruised through their conference schedule this season and they finished with an undefeated record in conference play. Most people expected them to take Clemson down in the ACC title game, but Dabo Swinney and the Tigers showed that they still have some left in the tank.

SMU couldn't get it done in the ACC title game, but this has still been a wildly successful season. The Mustangs finished the regular season with an 11-1 record and they made the College Football Playoff. They have a chance to make this special season even better if they can find a way to go on a run.

Penn State finally made the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams was huge for teams like Penn State. The Nittany Lions have been good under James Franklin, but they have always had issues getting past Michigan and Ohio State. The Wolverines and the Buckeyes were the top dogs in the Big Ten that would win the conference and get into the playoff.

This year, Penn State still lost their two biggest games of the season, but they were able to finally qualify for the College Football Playoff because of the expansion. The Nittany Lions are 11-2 with losses to Ohio State and Oregon, and they will host a first round game in the playoff.

Obviously it was a disappointment for Penn State to lose in the Big Ten title game, but it actually helped the Nittany Lions with their draw. Had they won, they would've gotten a bye, but they would've had to play Ohio State or Tennessee in the quarterfinals. Now they get a home game against SMU, and if they win, they get to play Boise State. This draw worked out great for the Nittany Lions.

This is going to be a fun game to watch as both teams look to get a CFP run going. Here are three predictions for the contest.

Drew Allar will throw three touchdown passes

Drew Allar has taken some tremendous strides this season and he has blossomed into a great quarterback. He had some costly turnovers in the Big Ten title game, but he also made some huge plays in that game. Allar will have a big game against SMU and he will throw three touchdown passes.

Drew Allar will throw for over 300 yards

This isn’t going to be an easy game for the Penn State football team as SMU is a good team, but Drew Allar is going to find a way to have a lot of success. He and the Nittany Lions will pick up momentum early on offense and it will lead to a big day for Allar as he will throw for over 300 yards.

Penn State will win 28-16

SMU will be able to hang around in the first half of this game, but the Penn State football team will pull away behind a big performance from Drew Allar. The Nittany Lions are the better team and the environment inside of Beaver Stadium will be too much for the Mustangs. Penn State will win 28-16.

Penn State and SMU will kick off at noon ET on December 21st from Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, and the game will be airing on TNT and streaming on Max. The Nittany Lions are currently favored by nine points.

College Football Playoff preview

December 20th is when the College Football Playoff will officially get underway, and this one is going to be a lot of fun. The playoff has expanded from four teams to 12, so that means we get more football and a longer season. Let's take a look at what the playoff will look like this year.

The first game of the College Football Playoff will go down on a Friday night in South Bend, Indiana as seven seed Notre Dame will be hosting 10 seed Indiana. The battle for the Hoosier state. Both of these teams are sitting at 11-1, and the Fighting Irish are favored by 7.5 points. This one will kick off 8:00 ET and the game will be airing on ABC/ESPN.

Up next will be this game that we have already discussed between six seed Penn State and 11 seed SMU. There will be a white out in Happy Valley for the first ever College Football Playoff game featuring the Nittany Lions.

The afternoon game on the 21st will feature five seed Texas and 12 seed Clemson. The Tigers will be hitting the road to take on the Longhorns, and they are big underdogs. This game will kick off at 4:00 ET and it will be airing on TNT and streaming on Max. Texas is favored by 11 points.

The final game of the first round will take place under the lights in Columbus. Eight seed Ohio State will kick off against nine seed Tennessee at 8:00 ET, and the game will be airing on ABC/ESPN. The Buckeyes are expected to take that one as they are favored by 7.5 points.

We have four other teams that have not been discussed yet as the top four seed received byes into the quarterfinals. One seed Oregon will play the winner of Tennessee and Ohio State on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl. Two seed Georgia will play the winner of Notre Dame and Indiana on New Year's Day in the Sugar Bowl. Three seed Boise State will play the winner of Penn State and SMU on New Year's Eve in the Fiesta Bowl. Lastly, four seed Arizona State will play the winner of Clemson and Texas on New Year's Day in the Peach Bowl.

This is a College Football Playoff format that we have never seen before, and it is going to be a fun one.