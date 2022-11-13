Published November 13, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Penn State Nittany Lions got the job done Saturday night against the Maryland Terrapins, as they eked out a 30-0 victory. That was quite a muscle flex for the Nittany Lions on the field, but perhaps no as quite as intimidating as the show of brute strength Penn State football head coach James Franklin provided on the sidelines when he suddenly did some pushups after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

James Franklin did 15 push-ups on the sideline after getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Football guy pic.twitter.com/sWqHjCcoQH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 12, 2022

As what the score suggests, Penn State football dominated the Terps on both ends of the field. The Nittany Lions’ rushing attack was also too much to handle for Maryland. Penn State football racked up a total of 249 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries, with Nicholas Singleton doing most of the heavy lifting on the ground. He rushed for 122 carries and those two rushing scores on just 11 rushing attempts. Penn State’s defense also lit up the Terrapins, as the Nittany Lions held their opponent to only 4 of 15 on third downs and 0 of 3 on fourth downs. Moreover, Maryland only came up with 143 total yards to 413 by Penn State football.

Penn State, which entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 14 in the nation, has now won two games in a row since a 44-31 home loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions are 7-2 overall, with their two losses coming at the hands of the Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines, two teams in the top four picture of the College Football Playoff.

Coming up next for Penn State football is a date with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road on Nov. 18.