World No. 3 Rory McIlroy kicked off his 2025 PGA Tour season in style on Thursday. McIlroy dunked a hole-in-one at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Spyglass Hill Golf Course. He did so on the famous par-3 7th, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. McIlroy was seemingly in disbelief as the ball just disappeared into the cup.

That shot helped him finish off a stellar start to the tournament and season. The Northern Irishman finished the round with a 6-under 66, tied for eighth. He sits two shots off the pace set by Russell Henley. There are also some supremely distinguished golfers in between, including Viktor Hovland and Justin Rose.

Following his round, McIlroy put everything into context. He also said what most fans probably thought when they saw the hole-in-one.

“Honestly, it was lucky,” McIlroy said candidly.

“I don't see many balls nowadays go straight in the hole and stay in the hole. Pretty fortunate because it could have come out and went back in the water or do anything.”

The greens at Spyglass are notoriously some of the trickiest on Tour. They are filled with undulations that would make Sunday golfers quake. Had McIlroy's tee shot missed the cup by two inches in any direction, it very well could have gone over the green or even into the ocean.

Alas, the ball flew into the cup on the fly. He picked up four other birdies during his round and did not record a single bogey.

But there are a ton of stars that played well on Thursday.

Scottie Scheffler made his return from injury at Pebble Beach and carded a 5-under 67. He is joined by Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala, and four others three back of Henley.

Rory McIlroy will move from Spyglass to Pebble Beach and will tee off at 9:53 am PT Friday.