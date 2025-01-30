Rory McIlroy is making his 2025 PGA Tour debut at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. The event pairs a tour pro with a celebrity amateur for the first two rounds between Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach. McIlroy got off to a hot start with a hole-in-one on the 15th hole at Spyglass Hill.

McIlroy's amateur partner is Jeff Rhodes, a board member at TPG Capital. McIlroy and Rhodes won the Pro-Am title last year even though Wyndham Clark won the PGA Tour event. They are paired with Ludvig Aberg and Jimmy Dunne, who is a key part of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger negotiations.

This hole-in-one pushed McIlroy to the top of the leaderboard early in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It came after a rare par on a par five, which he usually dominates. But the one puts him back near the front of the pack with plenty of holes to go.

McIlroy has never won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am but did finish in the top ten in the 2019 US Open at the course. He needs to have a great year this season after a disappointing 2024 campaign. The Northern Irishman finished second in the US Open in a heartbreaking finish. He remains without a major championship since 2014.

After his first round on Spyglass Hill, McIlroy, Aberg, and their partners head to Pebble Beach for Round 2. They tee off at 9:53 a.m. on the iconic course. Last year, Aberg shot 65 and 67 in his two rounds on the course. It was his first time there as a professional and he did not quiver under the pressure. McIlroy shot a rough 74 on Friday but came back with a 69 on Saturday at Pebble last year.