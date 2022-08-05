Final MLB trade deadline grades for Phillies Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the teams expected to be the most active at the trade deadline and GM Dave Dombrowski did not disappoint. The team has picked up some momentum following the firing of Joe Girardi and remains in the playoff mix. Their 57-48 record puts them at third place in the NL East but currently tied for the last Wild Card spot. There is sure to be some exciting baseball down the stretch as the Phillies hope to lock up their postseason birth.

Brandon Marsh

The most controversial move of the deadline was the trade for Brandon Marsh. The Phillies traded away top-100 ranked prospect Logan O’Hoppe in exchange for the centerfielder. O’Hoppe is considered one of the more surefire prospects and was arguably the Phillies’ greatest trade chip which is why some critiqued not getting a greater return. Marsh is a polished defender in the field but has not shown to be an MLB-ready hitter just yet.

However, defensive concerns have been a major issue with this Phillies team and centerfield was the root of the issue. Marsh is known for his defensive ability and also is regarded as having great potential. The 24-year-old has played in just 164 total games in the MLB and was the Angels’ second-round pick in 2016. His defensive abilities will help cover up some of the deficiencies of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos who play the corner outfield spots. He also is under club control for five more seasons following this year.

While O’Hoppe may turn out a great prospect in the long run, the Phillies’ focus was on getting better this year. It is also worth noting that his path to the MLB will likely be blocked due to JT Realmuto’s presence. The 31-year-old agreed to a 5-year deal for $115.5 million with the franchise this offseason and is a key part of the franchise. Sacrificing a future prospect with an unclear path to the MLB to address the team’s biggest need is a solid move.

Noah Syndergaard

A move that was largely speculated leading up to the deadline came true shortly before the period passed. The Phillies added Noah Syndergaard in a separate trade with the Angels. The team was forced to give up Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez in exchange for the right-handed pitcher. Moniak was a former number one overall pick with the Phillies but has struggled to find any traction when attempting to make the MLB leap thus far. He did, however, hit a home run in his debut with the Angels.

Adding Noah Syndergaard was a necessary move for the Phillies as they needed depth at the pitcher position. Syndergaard may not be the superstar he once was but he is still a capable rotation piece. This has become increasingly a focus as Zach Eflin is currently sidelined indefinitely due to a knee injury. Eflin is a terrific pitcher when he is on the mount, but has not been able to do this for an extended period of time. There currently is no timetable for his return.

Syndergaard made his debut with the Phillies in a 5-4 win over the Nationals. Thor threw for five innings and allowed four runs and 11 hits. The game was interrupted due to weather which shortened his debut and it is worth noting some defensive concerns contributed to the runs allowed.

David Robertson

The Phillies added a familiar face by trading for Davide Robertson who played for the team in 2019. Robertson is in the midst of a stellar season in which he has a 2.18 ERA and has 15 saves across his 41.1 innings pitched. You can never have enough bullpen arms and the former All-Star is sure to provide some positive innings with the team. He pitched a flawless inning in his debut which included two strikeouts in his three batters faced. It cost the Phillies Ben Brown to land the bullpen arm. Brown was considered the 26th-ranked prospect in the Phillies system.

Overall Grades: B+

The Phillies may not have made the home run move some were hoping for, but clearly went into the deadline with a plan and delivered on it. The team got better through these trades and that was the goal. Adding Brandon Marsh is a bigger deal than it has been given credit. Addressing the team’s biggest need and adding a player with still a great deal of potential makes it a win-win. The Phillies seem to view Marsh as their centerfielder of the future and hopefully this proves to be the case. They may not have launched into surefire contenders, but the Phillies are moving in the right direction. Expect them be prepared to play their best baseball down the stretch in search of a postseason birth.