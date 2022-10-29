Well, that’s one way to start the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off an epic comeback against the Houston Astros to steal Game 1 of the series. After going down by as much as five runs, the team went on a hitting spree to tie the game, and eventually, win it all.

So, how did the Phillies bounce back from that big 5-0 hole they found themselves in early in the game? Well, according to third baseman Alec Bohm, it all boiled down to their mentality. Bohm said that they have repeatedly found themselves in this situation before, and they’ve always found a way to win. (via Inquirer)

“We just kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Yeah, we’ve been here before,’” third baseman Alec Bohm said. “Should we go up to the clubhouse and just quit and start tomorrow’s game? Is that what we should do? Or should we just play?”

The Phillies found themselves in a 5-0 hole after a couple of booming home runs from the Astros’ Kyle Tucker. Despite that, though, Philly battled on throughout the game, with Alec Bohm participating in one of the innings that trimmed the Houston lead. Bohm also made a critical defensive stop that prevented a run from scoring.

All in all, it was a gutsy performance from Alec Bohm and the Phillies to squeeze out a win against the Astros. Now, the home-field advantage is in Philadelphia’s favor. Can Philly complete this magical season and bring home the World Series trophy?