Cam Schlittler garnered plenty of attention with his latest pitching outing during Wednesday's matchup between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.

Schlitter has a knack for throwing plenty of fastballs whenever he steps on the mound for the Yankees. This often catches opposing batters off guard, as the balls' speeds make it difficult for them to land successful hits.

Baseball analyst Thomas Nestico put Schlitter's fastballs into perspective this season. Among the 10 fastest pitch velocities so far this season, Schlitter has nine of them with his top being 100 miles per hour.

How Cam Schlittler, Yankees played against Mariners

New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (76) talks with shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) and catcher J.C. Escarra (79) on the mound during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park.

Cam Schlittler and the Yankees fended off serious competition from the Mariners to secure a 9-6 home win.

The Yankees jumped out to a 6-2 lead after five innings as their offense showed up to start. However, the Mariners fought back as they scored four runs in the next two innings, refusing to go down easily. Despite their efforts, the New York bullpen came through as they shut out Seattle's offense after the seventh inning. This allowed the hosts to win their third consecutive contest.

Schlitter had a solid performance on the mound as he earned the win on New York's behalf. He played in 5.1 innings, striking out seven batters while conceding four hits and three runs.

New York improved to a 51-41 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AL East Division standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top seed.

The Yankees will look to continue their winning streak in their next matchup against the Mariners. Game 3 will take place on July 10 at 7:05 p.m. ET.

More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) is congratulated by New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) after he scored a run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Tropicana Field.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone breaks silence on DJ LeMahieu DFAJosh Davis ·
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubles down with another home run vs. MarinersJosh Davis ·
New York Yankees second base DJ LeMahieu (26) singles during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman breaks silence on DJ LeMahieu moveBenedetto Vitale ·
The trade Yankees must make after cutting ties with DJ LeMahieu, Ke'Bryan Hayes
The trade Yankees must make after cutting ties with DJ LeMahieuChris Spiering ·
New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) forces out New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) at second base and throws to first to complete the double play on a ball hit by catcher Hayden Senger (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mets pinch hitter Ronny Mauricio (np) scored on the play.
Yankees finally DFA DJ LeMahieu with $22 million remaining on contractZachary Howell ·
New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) and center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.
Fan proposes behind home plate during Yankees-Mariners gamePaolo Mariano ·