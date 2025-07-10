Cam Schlittler garnered plenty of attention with his latest pitching outing during Wednesday's matchup between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.

Schlitter has a knack for throwing plenty of fastballs whenever he steps on the mound for the Yankees. This often catches opposing batters off guard, as the balls' speeds make it difficult for them to land successful hits.

Baseball analyst Thomas Nestico put Schlitter's fastballs into perspective this season. Among the 10 fastest pitch velocities so far this season, Schlitter has nine of them with his top being 100 miles per hour.

New York Yankees hardest pitches this season pic.twitter.com/3suuhk9uWT — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) July 10, 2025

How Cam Schlittler, Yankees played against Mariners

Cam Schlittler and the Yankees fended off serious competition from the Mariners to secure a 9-6 home win.

The Yankees jumped out to a 6-2 lead after five innings as their offense showed up to start. However, the Mariners fought back as they scored four runs in the next two innings, refusing to go down easily. Despite their efforts, the New York bullpen came through as they shut out Seattle's offense after the seventh inning. This allowed the hosts to win their third consecutive contest.

Schlitter had a solid performance on the mound as he earned the win on New York's behalf. He played in 5.1 innings, striking out seven batters while conceding four hits and three runs.

New York improved to a 51-41 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AL East Division standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top seed.

The Yankees will look to continue their winning streak in their next matchup against the Mariners. Game 3 will take place on July 10 at 7:05 p.m. ET.