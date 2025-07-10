Though he's currently spending his summer recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, that hasn't stopped Joel Embiid from spending some time passing along his love of the game to his son Arthur, who received a shooting lesson from his father on Wednesday.

Taking to a less-than-regulation-sized hoop with his father in the paint and his mother, Anne de Paula, filming, Arthur learned how to shoot free throws from his marksman father, proving he, too, may have a future in basketball after nailing shot after shot to the elder Embiid's delight.

Arthur Embiid is preparing to finish what his father started and save the 76ers in 2039 🥹 pic.twitter.com/nRMULKOczt — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now granted, Arthur is four years old and is shooting a soccer ball into a maybe four foot hoop, but his ability to nail the ball over and over again as one of the most dominant centers of his generation stands guard is pretty impressive all the same, especially since he hasn't yet hit his growth spurt.

Originally coming to the United States at the age of 16 to pursue basketball as a career path, Embiid lost his younger brother in a car crash back in Cameroon before making his NBA debut for the 76ers in 2014. Embiid dedicated his on-court success to his late brother, and when he and de Paula had a son in 2020, he chose to honor Arthur Embiid's legacy further by passing the name on to his son.

After winning the MVP in 2023, Embiid ha struggled to stay on the court over the past two seasons, appearing in just 39 games in 2023-24 on the way to an All-Star berth before falling to a career-low 19 appearances in 2024-25, excluding his first two redshirt seasons from 2014-16.

While Embiid is locked into a three-year, $193 million extension that runs through 2028-29, guaranteeing a lucrative financial future for himself, Arthur, and his family, to really cement his NBA legacy as one of the all-time greats, “The Process” needs to show he can return to vintage form and usher in the next generation of 76ers basketball, with a championship parade down Broad Street the ultimate prize for fans in who have been with him along the way. And if not? Hey, maybe Arthur will join the family business and start up The Process 2.0.