Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could treat the whole state of Arizona to a round right now after signing a massive extension on Wednesday.

Booker agreed to a two-year maximum contract extension worth $145 million through the 2029-30 season. It is now the highest annual extension salary in league history at $72.5 million. It surpassed the $71.2 million of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Suns' aggressive move further signaled that Booker will be the team's cornerstone in the foreseeable future. He has been with Phoenix since being drafted as the 13th overall pick in 2015.

With the 28-year-old sniper getting the bag, StatMuse pointed out that Booker's new contract is worth more than the career salary of Suns legend Steve Nash, who earned $147 million in 18 years in the NBA.

Like Booker, Nash brought the Suns to relevance, including deep runs in the playoffs. He won back-to-back MVPs in Phoenix and captained the game-changing “Seven Seconds or Less Suns.” In his 10 years in The Valley, including his first stop, Nash averaged 14.4 points on 50.4% shooting and 9.4 assists.

It's wild how money has changed dramatically in the league over the years, and guys like Booker and Gilgeous-Alexander are reaping the benefits—quite deservedly so.

While the Suns failed to make it to the playoffs last season, Booker continued to tally prolific numbers. He averaged 25.6 points and 4.1 rebounds on top of a career-high 7.1 assists, proving that he has further developed his game.

According to ESPN Research, Booker and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only players to score at least 25 points in each of the last seven seasons.

New Suns coach Jordan Ott is expected to build his system around Booker. The four-time All-Star will get ample support from new acquisitions Mark Williams, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks and holdovers Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen.

