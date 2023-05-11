Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel’s inconsistent start to the season raised some questions about his ability to be a difference-maker in late-game situations.

Kimbrel allowed five runs in his first four games in a Phillies uniform, then had eight straight scoreless outings before imploding, allowing six runs across two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That included giving up a walk-off grand slam to Max Muncy that capped off a three-game sweep of the Phillies.

Kimbrel has appeared in two games since then and slammed the door both times, including during a crucial top of the 10th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. The Phillies walked off for the victory, earning Kimbel his second win of the season. He talked about the need for a consistent curveball, which he believes is the key to his recent success.

“When I throw it for strikes, it opens up the zones for me and lets me go where I want to,” Kimbrel said. “It’s just staying in line, staying in direction. It’s all rhythm. Once you get one thing out of a rhythm, the rest of it follows. As long as I stay in the right line, everything else comes right behind.”

The Phillies will need Craig Kimbrel to step up in the absence of Jose Alvarado, who has not only been their best reliever this season but one of the best relief pitchers in the entire league.

“I feel good,” he said. “The results weren’t good, obviously, when I was out in LA. Those two outings weren’t what you want. But the last two outings have been. We’ve been throwing strikes.”