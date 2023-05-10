Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Philadelphia Phillies placed RP Jose Alvarado on the 15-day IL (retroactive to 5/8), per the Phillies Twitter. Alvarado, a talented left-handed reliever, is dealing with elbow inflammation. Phillies manager Rob Thomson admitted that he’s “a little concerned, for sure,” per Matt Gelb. RHP Andrew Bellatti was reinstated from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move.

Alvarado inked an extension with the Phillies this past offseason after playing a crucial role in their 2022 World Series run. Overall, he pitched to the tune of a 3.18 ERA across 59 games (51 innings) during the 2022 regular season. It was certainly an improvement after posting a 4.20 ERA in his first season with Philadelphia during the 2021 campaign.

In 2023, Alvarado was performing even better prior to suffering this injury. Through 14 games (14.1 innings) out of the Phillies’ bullpen, Alvarado owns a sparkling 1.88 ERA. Philadelphia has endured a rather forgettable start to their ’23 season, but Alvarado has been a bright spot.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alvarado’s timetable is currently unclear. The Phillies are hoping for the best, but elbow issues are always concerning.

Bryce Harper recently returned from an elbow injury of his own. After undergoing Tommy John surgery during the offseason, Harper beat his initial timetable and made his 2023 debut in early May. Although, elbow injuries obviously have a different impact on hitters as compared to pitchers, especially with Harper being able to DH.

For now, all the Phillies can do is wait and see what the final diagnosis is for Alvarado. If he is forced to miss a significant amount of time, it will be a major blow for Philadelphia’s bullpen.