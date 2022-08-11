Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Kyle Schwarber was forced out of today’s game in the fifth inning.

After being walked in his at-bat, Schwarber headed to first base. Upon arriving at first, he headed to the dugout. Since leaving the game, he has been diagnosed with a mild right calf strain.

Kyle Schwarber says he probably won’t play tomorrow but hopes to get back as quick as possible https://t.co/guxGxyb5Yx — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 11, 2022

Schwarber has already ruled himself out for tomorrow’s game against the New York Mets. But he hopes to return sometime in the near future.

After the game, Schwarber spoke to reporters. According to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Schwarber stated “I probably won’t play. I’ll do as much work as I can and try to get back as soon as I can.”

Schwarber has been a force for this Phillies team this season. Not only does he lead the National League in home runs, but he has also been a driving force in them making a playoff push.

Kyle Schwarber is currently in the midst of arguably the best season of his career. He has 405 at-bats on the season. Schwarber has recorded 86 hits, 34 home runs, and 69 RBI. He has already surpassed his home run total of last season.

The Philadelphia Phillies currently have a record of 62-49. They are third in the NL East, behind the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.

The Phillies are set to take on the Mets this weekend in what could be season-impacing series. The Mets currently have an 11-game lead over the Phillies. But the Phillies are just four games behind the Braves for the second spot in the divison. Not having Schwarber in the mix could be a major blow to this lineup.