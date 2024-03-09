Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are currently gearing up for a 2024 MLB season in which anything short of a World Series championship will feel like a relative disappointment. Turner started off brutally slow in the 2023 season, which was his first in a Phillies uniform, but ultimately broke through down the stretch and played a key role in Philadelphia's run all the way to the National League Championship Series, where they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Interestingly enough, Phillies fans–who don't exactly have a reputation for being the most uplifting and supportive bunch–gave Turner standing ovations throughout his slump to open up his Philadelphia tenure, and now Turner himself is opening up about why he hopes to avoid having that be a necessity once again in 2024.
“It was weird. I've talked about it a lot. It was weird because you know you're struggling and everyone's cheering for you, so it's a weird concept, but I appreciated it so much,” said Turner, via MLB Network on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “…Hopefully none of that this year. Hopefully more so cheering because I'm playing well.”
If Trea Turner is able to start off the new campaign a bit stronger, perhaps the Phillies won't have to dig themselves out of the hole that they found themselves in for the first half of the 2023 season. In any case, Philadelphia is now looking to break through and win the whole thing after two straight deep playoff runs.