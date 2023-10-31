As it turned out, Arizona Diamondbacks fans had the solution to the offensive struggles of Christian Walker in the 2023 MLB playoffs — and they seemingly got that straight from the book of Philadelphia Phillies supporters.

Walker entered Game 3 of the 2023 World Series against the Texas Rangers batting just .167/.339/.292 in the postseason but appeared to have been encouraged by the standing ovation Arizona fans gave him when he walked up to the plate Monday night (h/t Alden González of ESPN).

“A sold-out Chase Field greeted Christian Walker with a standing ovation in hopes that it would get him going — and he doubled on the first pitch he saw. He was slashing .167/.339/.292 in these playoffs.”

It can be remembered that Phillies fans did the same to Turner last August when the star shortstop was struggling mightily at the plate. It somehow worked, as Turner started to things around after that. Diamondbacks fans could only hope that their collective gesture was just the spark Walker needed exactly to better with the bat.

“Diamondbacks fans give struggling Christian Walker a standing ovation before his AB, and on the first pitch, he hits a double. The Trea Turner impact,” said Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

Turner and the Phillies, however, failed to overcome Walker and the Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series, with Arizona performing a come-from-behind series victory. Arizona lost the first two games of that series and then trailed 3-2 after five games. They would then win the last two games of that matchup, both on the road, to clinch the franchise's first ticket to the World Series since 2001.

It's definitely not too late for Walker to start making a bigger impact with his bat against the Rangers. If he gets it going, it would be a tremendous boost for Arizona, which is getting excellent performances already from the likes of Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll in the MLB playoffs.

The Diamondbacks are very much in it to win it after tying the series all up at 1-1 with a 9-1 demolition job of Texas in Game 2 on the road. Back in the regular season, Walker hit .258/.333/.497 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.