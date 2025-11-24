Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant played bully ball on Sunday Night Football, literally. All 5-foot-11, 181-pounds of him challenged the larger Cade Otton. And he won that battle during a dominating first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The cornerback kept his eyes locked on a juggled football Otton tried pulling in. Durant stepped in front then placed his hands on it. Durant played the role of robber — stealing the ball from the tight end and turning it into six points.

COBIE DURANT SNATCHES THE BALL AND BRINGS IT BACK FOR A TD 🔥pic.twitter.com/a0jPuFiAp1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

That play occurred on second-and-13. Otton appeared to have a knee down while attempting to possess the ball. However, an official's review indicated the TE never had possession before it landed in Durant's hands.

Durant scored the lone defensive touchdown of the evening in Inglewood. He wasn't the only Ram delivering a huge night.

The Rams teammate who broke out amid Cobie Durant's pick 6

Durant is lauded for his feistiness on defense and knack for challenging larger wide receiving options. Davante Adams is the CB tormentor on the other side of the Rams.

And Adams went off on the Buccaneers by scoring two early first half touchdowns. Sean McVay dialed up this Matthew Stafford lob to Adams on the end zone fade.

Matthew Stafford finds Davante Adams in the end zone for the 1st TD of the game 🔥pic.twitter.com/Uri3np2FOA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 24, 2025

But Adams wasn't through with torching the Bucs. Stafford hit him again as Adams beat the one-on-one coverage — adding this long touchdown lob.

Matthew Stafford to Davante Adams AGAIN for the TD 🔥pic.twitter.com/f9HzZHtAAN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 24, 2025

Los Angeles built a commanding 28-7 lead before the second quarter came to an end. Even former Rams QB and Bucs' starter Baker Mayfield left momentarily with an apparent arm injury before returning.