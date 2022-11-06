‘We didn’t finish it’: Bryce Harper’s message to Phillies fans after World Series defeat

The Philadelphia Phillies lost the World Series to the Houston Astros, and Bryce Harper knows very well they have no one to blame but themselves.

Speaking to reporters after the 4-1 defeat in Game 6, Harper didn’t elaborate on the reason for their loss. Instead, he emphasized they just didn’t get the job done. Plain and simple.

“Any time you lose it’s not fun–no matter where you’re at or what situation you’re under in,” Harper said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We didn’t get it done. We didn’t finish it. Doesn’t matter if you’re an 87-win team or a 100-win team, we didn’t get it done.”

True enough, the Phillies wasted plenty of opportunities in Game 6 and in the series. To recall, they were already ahead 2-1 in the World Series with two more matches to play at home. However, after their sensational performance in Game 3, the Astros took full control and won back-to-back in Games 4 and 5.

During Saturday’s showdown, they were also ahead 1-0. Unfortunately, Yordan Alvarez’s three-run homer for the Astros–making it 3-1 at the bottom of the sixth inning–seemed to have broken the Phillies down.

Bryce Harper, nonetheless, wanted Phillies fans to know that they are going to avenge their defeat next season. He expressed confidence that they can be the same team next year, while pointing out that they are going to have more pieces that will be able to help them get the job done.

Bryce says he imagines the Phillies will be the same team next year, but "with more pieces" 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/goPoBgXerB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 6, 2022

It will certainly be a tricky offseason for Harper and the Phillies. Hopefully, like the Astros who lost the World Series in 2021, they can use their defeat to fuel a better run come the next campaign.