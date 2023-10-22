Zack Wheeler might be the greatest thing to happen to the Philadelphia Phillies in recent memory. Over the last two years, Wheeler has been one of the best, if not the best, starter for the team. That is especially true in the postseason. Last season, Wheeler was a key part of sending the team to the World Series.

This season, Wheeler was once again an important cog in the Phillies' postseason run. While his 2022 postseason was marred by a couple of bad games, Wheeler has been much more consistent this time around. After tallying ten strikeouts against Atlanta, the righty had eight big Ks against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 to put the Phillies up 3-2 in the NLCS.

With that masterful performance, Zack Wheeler set a Phillies record for most strikeouts in a single playoff run with 34. Additionally, Wheeler has the best WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) in MLB postseason history. After the game, the right-hander talked about the record, per John Clark.

Phillies' Zack Wheeler: “It's cool. It's special. I take pride in it. There's been a lot of great pitchers that pitched in the postseason. A bunch of them probably have more innings and body of work than I do, but I try to do the best I can with what I have. It's special to be named with a lot of those guys. I don't know. It's cool. It's special.”

Wheeler has been a monster for the Phillies on the mound this postseason. He's tallied at least eight strikeouts in each of his postseason starts this season while only allowing 6 runs in the 61.2 innings he's pitched. His ability to shut down the opposing team's batters is vital to the team's success.

With the Game 5 win, the Phillies are one win away from reaching the World Series for the second consecutive season. Last season, they suffered heartbreak at the hands of the Houston Astros. Can this team break through that barrier this season and win it all?