The Philadelphia Phillies have so much power. So far in the 2023 MLB playoffs, they have done an admirable job at consistently sending balls out of the park, and Saturday night's National League Championship Series game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was not an exception. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper even had back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to stretch Philly's lead, while also completing a feat by a duo never seen before in the history of the postseason in the big leagues, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have combined for 22 HR in the last 2 postseasons (11 each). That is the most combined HR by a duo over a 2-year span in the playoffs in MLB history.”

Schwarber was homer-less entering the NLCS but is now in a spectacular groove. There seems to be nothing the Diamondbacks could offer him that he won't be able to deliver to the moon. He has five home runs in the series, including the one he launched in the sixth inning of Game 5 to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead. Harper followed that up right away with a homer of his own before the end of the inning to pad Philadelphia's lead.

Including Nick Castellanos, the Phillies now have three hitters with at least five home runs so far in this postseason and five players with at least three dingers since the end of the regular season.

The Phillies, who took Game 5, 6-1, will look to close out the series and show the Diamondbacks the exit in Game 6 at home Monday.