Zack Wheeler has enjoyed a successful MLB career. He won't be remembered as one of the best pitchers ever, but Wheeler has been reliable for the most part during his time in the big leagues while pitching for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. In similar fashion to Madison Bumgarner though, Wheeler seems to get even better in the MLB playoffs. Chris Rose of Jomboy Media made a very interesting claim about Wheeler's impressive postseason performance, per Chris Rose Sports.

“He's now getting into statistical territory where he's becoming one of the best postseason pitchers ever,” Rose said on Baseball Today.

So is Rose correct in his statement? Is Zack Wheeler “becoming one of the best postseason pitchers ever”?

Phillies: Zack Wheeler's postseason dominance cannot be ignored

Wheeler has only appeared in two postseasons (2022, 2023). Nevertheless, he's been dominant in almost each of his starts.

Wheeler finished with a 1-3 record in the 2022 playoffs. That wasn't all has fault though, as he consistently worked deep into games and helped the Phillies. He ended up posting a 2.78 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in the '22 postseason.

Wheeler also struck out 33 hitters and walked 11 across 35.2 innings pitched. His performance not only gave Philadelphia opportunities to win, but it also saved the Phillies' bullpen. Every baseball fan understands just how important it is to have an ace-caliber starting pitcher who can provide extra rest for a bullpen in the playoffs.

The Phillies ended up reaching the World Series but fell short to the Houston Astros. Although Wheeler impressed in the playoffs, people around the MLB world wondered if he could replicate his success.

Sure enough, Wheeler has been excellent so far during the 2023 MLB playoffs. Wheeler currently owns a 2.37 ERA and 0.63 WHIP over 19 innings of work for the Phillies. He's 2-0 as well. However, it is his eye-popping K/BB ratio that stands out.

Wheeler has struck out 26 hitters and walked only one batter… no that's not a typo. Wheeler has walked just one single hitter so far.

Longevity is a crucial piece to the puzzle when it comes to discussing greatest playoff performers ever though. Calling Wheeler one of the best of all-time may be a bit of an overstatement in that sense. From an efficiency standpoint though, Wheeler is in the conversation. He's currently having one of the best playoff performances ever.

Phillies striving toward the World Series

Zack Wheeler and the Phillies are hopeful that they can accomplish what they failed to do in 2022 and win the 2023 World Series. Philadelphia currently leads the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 in the NLCS.