The Philadelphia Phillies have high expectations for the 2024 season. The team reached the World Series in 2022 and fell just short of the Fall Classic in 2023. 2024 projects to be another big campaign, but the Phillies would benefit from making one trade before Opening Day.
With Dylan Cease recently getting traded from the Chicago White Sox to the San Diego Padres, the trade market is clearly still open despite the regular season being right around the corner. So what is this move Philadelphia should make?
The Phillies lineup is going to perform well. Philadelphia features more than enough power and veteran hitting prowess. The bullpen has some question marks, but should hold up its end of the bargain.
Meanwhile, the Phillies re-signed Aaron Nola early in the offseason before signing Zack Wheeler to a contract extension in spring training. The Phillies starting rotation could use another arm, though.
Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker are expected to join Nola and Wheeler in the rotation. Other potential starting rotation candidates include; Cristopher Sanchez, Kolby Allard, Max Castillo, and Spencer Turnbull, per MLB.com. The rotation still seems as if it needs one more reliable arm to help it compete with the best pitching staffs in the game, however.
And that's why the Phillies should make the following trade.
Phillies make in-division trade, acquire Jesus Luzardo from Marlins
Sure, Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber has been mentioned in trade rumors and would make sense for the Phillies. Bieber, though, will hit free agency following the '24 campaign. Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer is a sneaky trade candidate who could provide a boost for a rotation.
Jesus Luzardo of the Marlins is a pitcher who the Phillies should seriously consider inquiring about, though.
Luzardo is just 26 years old and is under contract through 2026. He has been mentioned as a trade candidate since Miami features plenty of pitching depth and they need offense. The Marlins would require a fairly steep asking price for Luzardo, but he isn't regarded as a superstar so he would not require as hefty of a trade return as other pitchers.
However, Luzardo may emerge as a superstar within the next year or two. He pitched to a 3.58 ERA across 32 starts in 2023. Luzardo added a career-high 208 strikeouts in his 178.2 innings of work.
The fact that he throws hard from the left-side only increases his value. Luzardo would instantly become arguably the best No. 3 starting pitcher in the sport for the Phillies.
So what might a potential Phillies-Marlins Luzardo-led trade look like?
Breaking down Phillies-Marlins Luzardo-led trade
Marlins receive: OF Christian Pache, OF Justin Crawford (Phillies No. 4 prospect), OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Phillies No. 10 prospect), RHP Alex McFarlane (Phillies No. 15 prospect)
Phillies receive: LHP Jesus Luzardo
Phillies fans may argue that the team is surrendering way too much in this trade. Marlins fans may argue that Luzardo is worth more than this return.
Let me explain why this trade makes sense for all parties involved.
Miami's trade explained
Miami made a playoff run last year so adding a big league outfielder would be smart. Pache has potential and could take a step forward in 2024. The Phillies have plenty of big league outfield options while the Marlins need outfield help. So including Pache is a good start.
Should the Marlins receive a top three prospect for Luzardo? Well, again, Miami needs offensive potential. Philadelphia's top two prospects are pitchers. Their No. 3 prospect is an infielder, but Miami's greatest needs are in the outfield right now.
Justin Crawford is a 20-year-old outfielder who is the son of former MLB All-Star Carl Crawford. He features the potential to hit for average and could become an elite threat on the bases. He's still developing from a power standpoint, but Crawford should also be a good defensive outfielder.
Rincones, 23, is a potential power threat from the left-side of the plate. His defense is still a work-in-progress but the offensive ability is difficult to deny.
Finally, the Marlins should receive at least one more prospect for a pitcher like Luzardo who is still under contract for a few more seasons. The Marlins have pitching depth, but re-stocking their farm system isn't a bad idea. McFarlane, 22, throws hard and could be a diamond in the rough as Philadelphia's No. 15 prospect.
Philadelphia's trade explained
The Phillies should jump at the opportunity to acquire a potential superstar like Luzardo without having to surrender any of their top three prospects. As aforementioned, Philadelphia has enough outfield bats, so dealing Crawford away would be understandable.
Dealing Pache away along with the other prospects would not be ideal, but it would give the Phillies a legitimate big tree in their starting rotation. And in the playoffs, as long as all three pitchers are healthy, Philadelphia would be in prime position to make a World Series run.