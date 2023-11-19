Aaron Nola is back with the Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies' strength over the last two seasons lies in the brute strength of their lineup. With an elite batting core and a rotation full of studs, it's tough to beat this team in a seven-game series. However, their star-studded rotation is in danger of being depleted. Star pitcher Aaron Nola is a free agent, and many believe that he could be on his way out.

However, the Phillies will be retaining Nola in free agency, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports and other reports. Nightengale broke the news that Philly and Nola have reached a “tentative agreement” on a seven-year contract worth $170-175 million, with ESPN's Jeff Passan saying the contract is worth $172 million. The stud pitcher will be taking a physical Sunday before the deal becomes official.

Phillies, Aaron Nola ramped up talks this weekend

Nightengale had reported earlier Sunday that the two sides had gained traction on a deal.

“The Phillies’ contract talks with Aaron Nola have gained significant momentum in the past few days and there’s strong optimism that they’ll reach an agreement before the winter meetings,” Nightengale wrote. “They are getting close to finding middle ground with Nola making it clear to Phillies’ management that he wants to stay put.”

The article also mentions that Nola was seeking a seven-year, $210 million deal, while the Phillies wanted him for less years and less overall money (six years, $150 million). It seems they have found a middle ground with this contract. It is important to note there is no opt-out or team option in this deal, as reported by Jon Heyman. The insider also reported that Nola turned down more money elsewhere to stay in Philadelphia.

The Phillies have now made it to two straight NL Championship Series and one World Series. Now, the next step for them is to finally win it all. They came close a couple of seasons ago. With Aaron Nola back in tow, they'll be primed and ready to go for the pennant again.