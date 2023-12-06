Bryce Harper's current contract with the Philadelphia Phillies doesn't expire until 2031. Yet, the 31-year-old has already expressed a desire to ink a contract extension so he could end his career with the Phillies. Harper's agent Scott Boras gave his thoughts on his client's wishes.
Phillies: Scott Boras breaks silence on Bryce Harper's contract extension desires
“Bryce has certainly expressed to them that he wants to end his career in Philadelphia,” Boras said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “I've certainly told [president of baseball operations] Dave [Dombrowski] I think Bryce is a franchise player. … He came there for the fans. Apart from my advice, he goes, ‘I just want to go and make sure I can recruit players in Philadelphia, let the fans in Philadelphia know that I'm going to be there for the duration, that I am committed.' I think he's been an important voice for them to attract major free agents.”
Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal back in March 2019, which was the largest contract signed in MLB history back then. The 31-year-old has remained adamant that he wants to stay loyal to Philadelphia and recruit players to come over.
Boras added that Harper “has a lot of goals that he wants to achieve in Philadelphia” and it seems like the 31-year-old is hell-bent on bringing the franchise its first World Series championship since 2008. He has established the Phillies as a contender after the franchise missed the postseason for a decade (2012 to 2021).
The first overall pick by the Washington Nationals in 2010, Bryce Harper has already spent half a decade in Philadelphia. He is a two-time NL MVP, the second of which he won as a member of the Phillies in 2021.