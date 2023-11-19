The Philadelphia Phillies are working on a new deal for Bryce Harper even though he's playing on a 13-year contract.

The Philadelphia Phillies have Bryce Harper locked down until 2031. But, they want to make sure he never plays another game for any other organization.

Harper is on a 13-year deal at the moment and the Phils are reportedly speaking to the slugger about a new extension that would up his $26 million per season salary. Via Bob Nightengale:

“The Phillies want Bryce Harper for life, making sure he never plays for another team again the rest of his career. Harper’s 13-year, $330 million contract doesn’t expire until after the 2031 season, but the two sides are expected to discuss a potential extension paying him more than his current $26 million a year salary.”

Harper has made it clear just how much he loves Philadelphia and the fans. While there are no signs of him ever leaving, the Phillies clearly believe he's worth a new contract and an increase in yearly earnings.

The veteran played in 126 games in 2023 after a very quick Tommy John recovery, hitting .293 with 21 home runs and 72 RBI. The team just made him the permanent first baseman as well, leaving Rhys Hoskins' future up in the air. Harper certainly did his part in the playoffs too, slashing .467 in the NLDS with three long balls before the Phillies went ice cold in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bryce Harper is the epitome of what Philadelphia sports fans love. He's a great teammate, gritty, and of course, a superstar. In five years with the Phils, Harper has batted .284. Needless to say, he's certainly lived up to the hype.