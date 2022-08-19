Pirates pile on Red Sox with historic franchise feat only done thrice in 119 years

The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak and at the same time, prevented a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox when they scored an 8-2 win Thursday night at home. For baseball history junkies who are keeping count, that’s just the third time ever that the Pirates scored at least seven runs against Boston — and the first time in nearly eight years.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“This is just the third time the Pirates have scored at least 7 runs on the Red Sox. The others were a 9-1 win on Sept. 17, 2014 and a 7-3 win in Game 1 of the 1903 World Series, when the Red Sox were the Boston Americans. Cy Young pitched for Boston that day.”

The pair of second baseman Kevin Newman and outfielder Bryan Reynolds did most of the damage at the plate for the Pirates, as each recorded six runs. As a team, the Pirates teed off of Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski, who allowed six earned runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings of a forgettable stint on the mound. Newman went 3-for-4, while Reynolds was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Reynolds looked like a Hall of Famer for at least this contest, as he took two pitches deep, one in the first inning that also drove Newman to home plate and the second in the fifth where he also let himself and Newman score.

The offensive explosion from the Pirates was a good sign for Pittsburgh heading into a new series that kicks off on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds at home.