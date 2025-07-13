The Chicago Cubs are holding onto first place in the NL Central in what should be an all-in year. They traded for Kyle Tucker, who will be a free agent at the end of the year, to win the World Series. The Cubs cannot let him walk without making a big splash at the MLB trade deadline, especially in a contentious National League. Chicago should pay up to land Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes at the deadline, who would fill a massive hole.

At third base this season, the Cubs have used Matt Shaw, Justin Turner, Jon Berti, Vidal Brujan, Nicky Lopez, and Gage Workman. None of them has an OPS above .590, and none of them have stuck for an extended period. Hayes would not add offense to Chicago's lineup, with an OPS of .585 this season, but is a solid defender.

With the Cubs' current lineup, they don't need an elite bat to play third base. They may have the best all-around outfield in the league with Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, and Ian Happ all raking. Michael Busch has had an incredible season at first, and Carson Kelly has been a pleasant surprise behind the plate. Someone to chew up innings and play solid defense at the hot corner is all they are looking for in this trade.

Despite Paul Skenes' continued excellence, the Pirates are well out of the playoff race. That could lead them to sell off some pieces to save money and stock their prospect pipeline. Hayes is a good trade candidate, as he can bring back solid prospects while keeping their lineup mostly intact.

Cubs receive: 3b Ke'Bryan Hayes (2031 UFA)

Pirates receive: 1b/Of/3b Jonathon Long (CHI # 11 prospect), RHP Nazier Mulé (CHI #26 prospect)

A Cubs and Pirates package deal could highlight the MLB trade deadline

The Cubs' biggest need is a starting pitcher, considering all of their injuries. Justin Steele is out for the year, while Shota Imanaga has missed time with various ailments. There should be no stone unturned for Chicago at this deadline, but there may not be many pitchers to trade for. If Sandy Alcantara is not available from the Miami Marlins, the Pirates may have the pitcher they need.

Andrew Heaney is having a solid year with the Pirates, pitching to a 4.41 ERA in 18 starts. Before three recent disastrous starts, he had a 3.33 ERA in 14 appearances. With a better defense behind him and better offense supporting him, his stuff could play in a division race for the Cubs.

Hayes is a great fit for the Cubs, and Heaney would be too. That could lead the Pirates to snag both in a headlining trade at the July 31 MLB trade deadline. It would cost a lot, but prospects won't help the Cubs make a deep playoff run this year, which they desperately need to do.

Heaney's contract is expiring after this season, so Hayes is still the more valuable piece in terms of a trade. The Pirates need to build a contender around Skenes, and freeing up money to spend this offseason is the way to do that. Whether or not they spend that is a different story.

If this is the trade they pick, the Pirates need to fill holes in their prospect pipeline. They have very few outfielders in their pipeline, so finding one in the Cubs system would be a great return in this trade. Even though they have a strong, young pitching staff, you can never have too many pitchers in the system.

Cubs receive: LHP Andrew Heaney (2026 UFA), 3b Ke'Bryan Hayes (2031 UFA)

Pirates receive: OF Brett Bateman (CHI #21 prospect), RHP Jack Neely (CHI #14 prospect), OF Eli Lovich (CHI #30 prospect)