The MLB All-Star Game is one of the few genuine moments of satisfaction that Pittsburgh Pirates fans can experience this season. They get to witness their guy, the sensational Paul Skenes, captivate millions of people around the country. The right-handed starting pitcher took the mound wearing his franchise's patented black, white and gold in a nationally-televised showcase.

After all the blows Buccos supporters have endured this year, and the many that have preceded it, Tuesday night offers them the opportunity to smile. But make no mistake, the Midsummer Classic also brings their nightmare to life. Skenes gets a taste of how things can be away from the Pirates. The 23-year-old pitching savant received something his team has failed to give him for most of 2025: run support.

Skenes retired Gleyber Torres, Riley Greene and Aaron Judge in order to begin the game, striking out the first two batters and getting the MVP favorite to ground out to second base. His NL teammates then thanked him for his stellar inning of work in the next frame. Ketel Marte notched a two-run double off reigning American League Cy Young Tarik Skubal, dishing out the opening blow in what initially became a runaway for the Senior Circuit.

Skenes did not come back out for the second, but if he had, the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year would have uncharacteristically been pitching with an early lead. A mind-boggling statistic encapsulates the shockingly feeble state of the Pirates' offense.

“This was only the second time in Skenes' career that his team scored multiple runs in the first inning,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale posted on X. “The other was June 17, 2024 vs. the Cincinnati Reds.” It gets worse. “Paul Skenes got more run support in one inning of the All-Star Game than his last 3 starts combined,” FanDuel noted.

Yikes. Baseball fans are perfectly aware of Pittsburgh's ongoing shortcomings, which have resulted in a last-place showing through the first half of the season, but many probably did not realize just how barren the lineup has been, particularly when Skenes pitches. The former No. 1 overall draft pick, who has a great opportunity to win his first Cy Young Award this year, has a baffling 4-8 record in 121 innings. Despite tallying an MLB-best 2.01 ERA, the man has not recorded a win in a month and a half.

The baseball-watching world is not letting this imbalance go unchecked.

Pirates become a punchline during All-Star Game

There were reactions aplenty, with most of them unsurprisingly coming in the form of mockery. “I’m sorry Pirates fans he needs to be set free,” @Erica_Joness commented. “First time he's pitched with an actual MLB lineup behind him all year,” @stevemurphy_dn remarked.

This lambasting comes a little more than two weeks before the MLB trade deadline. The Pirates have already denied the possibility of shipping out their prized ace, but as losing seasons pile up and Skenes' market value rises, this organization will likely have to make a move at some point. Apparently, though, that day will not arrive during the 2025 campaign.

The rest of the Pirates when Paul Skenes starts talking about the run support he got at the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/Zcp1zAQJGq — Adam Spencer (@AdamSpencer4) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Management is already under heavy attack for how it is running this ballclub — currently 13 and a half games outside the playoff picture and has not advanced to postseason since 2015. Trading the top attraction in the city may cause chaos to ensue in the streets. The already melancholic PNC Park would become trapped in a bubble of despair. But the front office is not taking the necessary steps to maximize Paul Skenes' greatness.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington selected right-hander Seth Hernandez with the No. 6 pick in the MLB Draft, forging the chance to grab a potentially impactful and desperately-needed bat. If the tides do not turn before Skenes enters arbitration after the 2026 season, ownership could possibly give the green light for a blockbuster deal. If that scenario is inevitable like many believe, then this franchise is going to be marred in infamy for quite a while.

The Pirates need to immediately initiate a serious self-reflection period. And their fans need to appreciate the remaining time they have left with No. 30.